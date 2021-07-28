Demon Slayer Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho Comes to Kotobukiya

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been an animated phenomenon lately ever since the premiere of its first season in 2019. The anime even broke records with its very first theatrical film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train. One thing that the series has been missing for quite some time has been a great selection of collectibles, and finally, we are starting to get some great ones. Anime and manga characters really don't get the love that they deserve but have recently started to appear in the spotlight, especially with heavy hitters like My Hero Academia. Kotobukiya has revealed another incredible ARTFX J statue, with the Insect Hashira making her debut, Shinobu Kocho.

This 1/8th scale statue shows off this Demon Slayer using her Insect Breathing technique as she is displayed on a beautiful butterfly base. With her appearance sculpted straight from the anime, Shinobu's beauty comes to life right before fans' eyes. Through Kotobukiya, fans will also get a secondary head sculpt showing off a new smile expression. Priced at $159.99, the Demon Slayer ARTFX J statue is set to release in February 2022 and can be found located here.

"The user of Insect Breathing, Shinobu Kocho will be released by Kotobukiya as a 1/8 scale figure! From the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho joins Kotobukiya's line of scale figures. Shinobu is brought to life gripping her Nichirin Blade. Shinobu's slim fingertips and haori blowing in the wind are delicately sculpted. The statue stands atop a dynamic base with a floating butterfly motif. From her hair accessory to the hilt of her Nichirin Blade, each detail of Shinobu's design is faithfully recreated. This statue perfectly captures Shinobu Kocho's beauty and lighthearted demeanor. Line her up with Kotobukiya's other figures from the series to recreate the world of Demon Slayer in your own collection."