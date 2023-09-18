Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Adult Swim, Beast Kingdom, rick and morty

Get Schwifty with Beast Kingdom New Rick and Morty DAH Figures

The world of Rick and Morty are coming to life as Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures

Get ready to embark on interdimensional adventures with the most unpredictable genius in the multiverse. Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure with Rick Sanchez from the beloved animated series Rick and Morty. This figure captures every detail of the alcoholic, eccentric, and brilliantly sarcastic scientist that fans have fallen in love with. Beast Kingdom has him in a white fabric lab coat, along with a nice set of swappable parts and accessories to get the episodes rolling. A nice variety of portal guns are included, along with three swappable heads, a variety of hands, and a portal backdrop. The next season of Rick and Morty is on the way, and fans can keep their misadventures off-screen with this release with Morty Smith also on the way! Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Beast Kingdom can be found right here, with Rick Sanchez getting a Q2 2024 release.

New Rick and Morty Adventures Await at Beast Kingdom

"The 'Rick Sanchez' action figure brings to life the quirky old man who embarks on adventures through various absurd parallel universes alongside his grandson Morty. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is unleashing a new D.A.H (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) action figure collection from the fantastically wacky world of "Rick and Morty". The DAH Rick figure from the series brings to life a highly posable action figure with approximately 16 points of articulation. The set includes three interchangeable head sculpts, offering fans various ways to portray the chaotic and brilliant Rick accurately!"

DAH-085 Rick and Morty – Rick Sanchez" set includes:

Approximately 16 points of articulation

Three (3) replaceable head sculpts: (Normal, Wacky, Drooling)

Four (4) Interchangeable hands (fist/firing/holding/relaxed)

Accessories: Portal Gun, Portal Gun Prototype,

