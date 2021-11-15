Disney Reveals Limited Release Plushes with VHS Inspired Packaging

Disney has revealed a special limited VHS Plush Collection with five iconic Disney movies getting an amazing collectible. Each collectible features one plush that will be found inside special clamshell packaging that features a classic VHS design. All five films are celebrating their anniversary with Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary since their 1991 debut, the 20th Anniversary of Disney, and Pixar's Monsters, Inc. from 2001; along with Walt Disney's Dumbo which hits its mighty 80th anniversary with from the films' 1941 release. That is not all we it is also the 25th Anniversary of Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which premiered in 1996 as well as the 60th Anniversary of Walt Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians was also released back in 1961. All five plush figures vary in size between 6-8" tall, feature textured fabrics, soft fill, and will have embroidered details that Disney fans can appreciate. These VHS Plush Anniversary collectibles are available for purchase right now and here for $22.99.

"From a tale old as time comes this soft sculpted Beast plush toy in a bookshelf box inspired by classic Beauty and the Beast VHS home video packaging. With oversize ears and "magic" feather, this soft sculpted Dumbo plush toy is flying high! Our famed baby elephant comes in a bookshelf box inspired by classic VHS home video packaging. Our soft sculpted Sulley plush toy in a bookshelf box, inspired by classic Monsters, Inc. VHS home video packaging, is a real scream!"

"Out there, bells are ringing for this soft sculpted Quasimodo plush toy in a bookshelf box inspired by classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame VHS home video packaging. You'll be seeing spots with this soft sculpted Patch plush toy in a bookshelf box inspired by classic 101 Dalmatians VHS home video packaging. Coordinates with a matching cloisonné pin, sold separately. Bring home the Magic!"

Magic in the details

Limited Release

Embroidered detailing

Textured fabrics

Soft fill

Comes in bookshelf box reproducing classic Disney VHS "clamshell" packaging art

Coordinates with a matching cloisonné pin, sold separately

Part of the Disney VHS Plush and Pin Collection