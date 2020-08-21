Darth Sidious Force FX Lightsaber is Coming Soon from Hasbro

Become one of the mightiest Sith Lords the galaxy has ever seen with Hasbro's newest Star Wars Force FX lightsaber. Emperor Palpatine is getting his very own Black Series Force FX Elite lightsaber that will give fans unlimited power. As featured in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the saber will have a real metal hilt and deco. The lightsaber will have a removable blade and can be displayed on the included stand. Star Wars fans will be treated with a nice assortment of movie-inspired sound effects like progressive ignition, battle clash, as well as new effects like the wall cutting effect. One new effect for Emperor Palpatine is the special lightning effect that will pulse lightning as if you were the Sith Lord.

This is one lightsaber that fans have been wanting for quite some time and with his appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, I'm surprised it wasn't sooner. The metal hilt and blade removable are big for a collectible like this and it will please many fans. The Emperor Palpatine Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber is priced at $224.99. Pre-orders do not go live until today (08/21) at 4 pm but when they are this saber will be found here. Become one with the dark side of the force with this powerful lightsaber collectible from Hasbro.

"The real metal hilt features design and deco based on EMPEROR PALPATINE'S iconic Lightsaber featured in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Press buttons on the hilt to activate movie-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, and lightning effect. Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removeable blade. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Includes Lightsaber, stand, and instructions."