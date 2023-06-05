Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gi joe, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Diamond Select Debuts New SDCC Exclusives for TMNT and G.I. Joe

San Diego exclusives are already started to debut as Diamond Select Toys unveils new statues from some popular worlds like TMNT

Summer has arrived, and that means San Diego Comic Con is right around the corner. It looks like Diamond Select Toys is already preparing fans for the upcoming summer convention with some brand-new exclusives. Two popular franchises are getting some limited edition releases starting with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Everyone's favorite Heroes in a Half Shell are back with a new Retro D-Formz Box Set that will be limited to only 1,500 pieces. Each turtle will come in a package with a full-color blister card as well as a slipcover box with each turtle showing off their signature color and weapons. This limited TMNT SDCC exclusive is priced at $40, and fans can pre-order a set right here as well as at their local comic book store. The phone does not in there as G.I. Joe fans are also getting a special treat with a new limited edition Gallery diorama featuring the Baroness. In her skin-tight cobra outfit, this deadly G.I. Joe photo will be limited to 1500 pieces that capture her in action in breathtaking detail. Cobra Outfit Baroness will be priced at $60, with pre-orders found here, as well as at your local comic book store.

Baroness (Cobra Outfit) Gallery GI Joe Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The Baroness is showing her true colors! While she normally wears black, she's Cobra through and through, which is why she's put on her original blue outfit for this exclusive Gallery Diorama! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture of the Baroness is made out of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 1,500 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Sam Greenwell!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Retro TMNT) D-Formz Box Set

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Cowabunga! The turtles re-unite in this exclusive box set! Featuring 3-inch vinyl figurines of the four turtles in their classic red, orange, blue and purple bandannas, they each come packaged on full-color blister card, inside a slip cover box! Limited to only 1,500 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

