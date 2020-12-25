New Marvel Statues Coming Soon from Diamond Select Toys

New Diamond Select Toys statues are on the way, with Marvel fans getting three new statues to add to their collection. The first one will please fans of the X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s as the Ragin' Cajun Gambit is getting his own bust. Holding his staff and his kinetic playing cards, this Gambit statue is packed with cartoon accurate deco and is extremely limited to only 3000 pieces. Things then get a little patriotic as Captain America gets a brand new PVC statue from Diamonds Marvel Gallery series. Standing roughly 10 inches tall, Captain America is shown throwing his shield as he races into action. He is beautifully detailed, nicely sculpted, and pops with color that will please any Marvel fan. Last but not least, we are getting a brand new Marvel Premier statue from Diamond Select as one of Spider-Man's enemies arrive. Rhino is here and ready to make a scene with his highly detailed statue that will captivate any Spidey fan. He will be limited to only 3,000 pieces in this release, so make sure you get yours while you can.

Diamond Select Toys does an amazing job giving fans some high-quality statues for a great price. They don't hold back either, especially with their Marvel statues, and now fans can enhance their collection with one of these beautiful pieces. The Marvel Animated X-Men Gambit Bust will be priced at $59.99, and fans can find pre-orders are here. The Marvel Gallery Captain America Statue will be priced at $49.99 and can be found here. Lastly, the Rhino Marvel Premium statue will be priced at $250, and this might piece located here. Each of these statues is set to release in May 2021 and can also be secured at your local comic shop.

"Based on the original X-Men animation from the 1990s, this approximately 6-inch bust of Gambit is inspired by his appearance in the series, wielding his staff and playing cards. Featuring a cartoon-accurate paint scheme and line-perfect sculpting, this bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"It's a new line of Marvel Gallery Dioramas for the new decade! Depicting your favorite Marvel heroes in combat, this new series kicks off with none other than Captain America, hurling his shield as he races into the fray. Measuring approximately 10″ tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

"Nothing can stop the Rhino! The Spider-Man foe takes center stage in the Premier Collection as an all-new statue, showing the horned villain with his head lowered, ready to charge. Standing approximately 9 inches tall, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3,000 pieces; it comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Caesar and hand-sculpted by Clayburn Moore!"