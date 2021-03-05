The Child Gets A Collectors Edition Hover Pram From Mattel Creations

Earlier this week, Mattel Creations reveals their charity auction that features a one-of-a-kind collectible from The Mandalorian. This was a one-of-a-king hover pram with a The Child plus that is life-size and packed with detail. However, Mattel Creations also has another Child with a hover pram up their sleeve as they announced their one-week only pre-order release. This Collectors Edition The Mandalorian figure comes with their Toy of the Year The Child plush but will also have a hover pram with adjustable heights. The maximum height of the pram is 42 inches high, and it features true-to-series details and motorized doors. The Chid will come with some season 2 accessories like the control knob and chowder squid, making this one unique collectible for any Star Wars fan.

The hover pram is something companies have not really created since the debut of this loveable creature in Season 1 of The Mandalorian. It is nice to see some new designs and collectibles come out of the series besides some new Baby Yoda figures. As mentioned above, The Mandalorian The Child Plush with Motorized Hover Pram from Mattel Creation sonly available for one week. The limited-edition collectible is priced at $400, and it is excepted to ship out between February and April 2022. Pre-orders are live and only will stay open until March 12, 2021, so make sure you get your before it is too late here.

"Star Wars – The Mandalorian The Child™ – Collector Edition Plush with Hover Pram celebrates the cutest creature in the galaxy and is a heart-warming plush toy like no other. With exciting accessories inspired by the newest chapters of the epic Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian™, the Child inspired plush is highly detailed with true-to-screen authentic styling. Transport him during your adventures in his iconic protective hover pram featuring motorized doors that open and close at the push of a button. When questing across the galaxy, the Mandalorian ensured that his Force-sensitive sidekick was safe when things became a little too action-packed, and now so can you!"

Hover Pram features true-to-series details with motorized doors and a base with an adjustable stand that is 42 inches high at maximum height

Adorable Grogu plush includes premium features with charming eyes, large ears, realistic looking hair and highly detailed clothing

New season 2 accessories included like control knob and Chowder Squid

This 12inch tall Child has a soft body, arms and legs, perfect for cuddling!

Includes Certificate of Authenticity