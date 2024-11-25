Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, loki, Marvel Studios

Diamond Select Summons Loki God of Stories with New Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of Loki as the God of Stories from Disney+

Article Summary Explore Loki's transformation in the MCU from mischievous villain to a redeeming God of Stories.

Witness Loki's pivotal role in restoring the multiverse and embracing his new powers.

Discover Diamond Select's 11" Loki statue, capturing his regal moment from Loki Season 2.

Pre-order this detailed God of Stories statue now for $85, with a release set for Q4 2025.

Loki's evolution into the God of Stories in the MCU is a journey of redemption, growth, and even sacrifice. He was first introduced as a villain and trickster in Thor and The Avengers but went through a significant transformation after Avengers: Endgame with the Loki Disney+ series. After escaping with the Tesseract in Endgame, this variant of the God of Mischief becomes entangled with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), whose mission is to protect the sacred timeline. Along the way, he forms key relationships, notably with Sylvie, his variant, and Mobius, a TVA agent.

In Loki Season 2, Loki's arc reaches its pinnacle as he fully embraces his role, sacrificing his own desires to take control of the Time Loom and restore the multiverse. With newfound power, Loki chooses to preserve stories and protect their future rather than rule over them. Now, Diamond Select Toys is honoring this version of Loki with a new and glorious Deluxe Gallery statue. Standing 11" tall, the statue depicts Loki in his green outfit and crowned helmet as he forms the new tree of the multiverse. The God of Stories is nicely preserved here, and this statue is priced at $85; it's set for release in Q4 2025, and pre-orders are available now.

Loki (God of Stories) Deluxe Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! No time to lose! As seen in the Season 2 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+, this Gallery Diorama of Loki depicts him in his god-like regalia, with strands of time running through his fingers. Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this statue is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Juan Ramos!"

