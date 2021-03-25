Lord of the Rings Aragorn and Moria Orc Arrive From Diamond Select

The journey to Middle Earth continues as Diamond Select Toy unveils Series 3 of their Lord of the Rings figures. Two figures are included in this wave, with another member of the Fellowship joining the adventure with Aragorn. This Ranger will stand 7" tall and include a quiver with arrows, and oddly enough, we are not getting a sword or bow weapon. This will be tough as the Moria Orc will be released in this Lord of the Rings wave and will include a spear. Diamond Select also includes an alternate head sculpt to help collectors army build. Both figures will include pieces to build the 13" Sauron figure, so do not miss out on these figures for your growing Lord of the Rings collection.

Both of these figures are loaded with great detail and articulation, making them nice collectibles for Lord of the Rings fans. I'm surprised we are not getting a weapon for Aragorn, but Diamond Select might slip one in the packaging. Both Diamond Select Toys Aragorn and Moria Orc figures are priced at $24.99 and are set to release in August 2021. Pre-orders are live, and fans can purchase them here as solo figures or even in a two-pack bundle, so get the one that best suits your collection.

"LORD OF THE RINGS DELUXE SERIES 3 FIGURE ASSORTMENT – The Evil one has risen! Complete your 13-inch build-a-figure of Sauron with this, the third series of Lord of the Rings Deluxe action figures! Aragorn and a Moria Orc are the two figures in this series, each with weapons and accessories – the orc even includes alternate heads so you can customize different orcs! Each 7-inch scale figure features multiple points of articulation, as well as detailed sculpting and paint applications. Each comes packaged in a full-color Deluxe window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"