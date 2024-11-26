Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: deadpool, Diamond Select Toys, marvel

Diamond Select Unveils New Deadpool & Wolverine Gallery Diorama

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of the new Deadpool Gallery Diorama

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a 10” Deadpool statue from the film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Showcases Deadpool in dynamic pose with new red and black Marvel Studios suit.

Release set for Q4 2025 at $59.99; pre-orders open online and in comic stores.

Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra.

Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a brand new addition to their growing Marvel Studios Diamond Galley collection with the arrival of Deadpool. Their latest addition to their lineup is a new PVC statue that inspired the latest multiversal Deadpool & Wolverine, showcasing the Merc with a Mouth in all his chaotic glory. Standing 10 inches tall, this striking statue captures Deadpool mid-action, lunging through the air with one of his signature swords raised and ready for battle. Designed with incredible detail, the statue highlights Deadpool's new Marvel Studios red and black super suit, complete with intricate live-action textures and his expressive mask. The dynamic pose, paired with a rubble base, as he prepares to take on the Deadpool Corps.

This statue is a nice addition to Diamond's Gallery statue collection, and the dynamic pose captures the action right from the film. Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine collectors will be able to bring this diorama home in Q4 2025 for $59.99. Pre-orders are already live online through the Diamond Select Toys online store as well as at your Local Comic Book Store. Stay tuned for Wolverine making his arrival in the statue series next, allowing the two to be displayed in perfect unity.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Deadpool Gallery Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Let's fricking go! Deadpool returns to the Marvel Gallery Diorama line, with an all-new PVC statue based on the all-new Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture depicts the Merc balancing on one foot as he swings his sword amidst a field of rubble. Digitally sculpted and hand-painted, it is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra. Coming soon: Wolverine!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!