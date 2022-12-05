Disney Debuts Replica Star Wars Rebellion and Imperial Medals

Whether you are an Imperial or a Rebel, Disney has just the thing to add to your Star Wars collection. Two fascinating replicas have surfaced on shopDisney with medals for a galaxy far, far away. Honor the Empire or the Rebellion your way with these faithfully recreated metal medals. Each comes in its own display box, with each getting placed on its own cloth lanyard and can be worn. For the Empire, we have the Imperial Medal to show your high-class work on destroying the Rebel Scum. On the other have, we get the actual Medal of Yavin, which only a select have acquired by Princess Leia after the destruction of the Death Star. Each of these Star Wars replicas is incredible and will be a nice highlight for any growing collection. Both of these beauties come in at $75 each and are up for purchase now; both are located right here.

Gather Your Star Wars Medals with shopDisney

"Star Wars: Medal of Yavin – Luke Skywalker and Han Solo were awarded the Medal of Yavin after destroying the Death Star. Princess Leia presented the medal to the brave Rebels, and now this Medal of Yavin can be part of your collection. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, it is an intricate replica, from the details on the medal to the cloth lanyard from which it hangs. Display it in its keepsake box, wear it with pride or give it to your favorite hero."

Magic in the details

Detailed metal replica of the Medal of Yavin

Cloth lanyard

Self-stick closure

Comes in a collector's box

Star Wars: Imperial Medal – Those who wear the Imperial Medal show their allegiance to the Empire. This Star Wars Imperial medal is an intricate replica of the medal that strikes fear and stokes resistance in the hearts of Rebels across the galaxy. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, it carries with it a long history. Displayed in its keepsake box, it promises to be the pride of your collection, wherever your allegiances lie.

Magic in the details

Detailed metal replica of the Imperial Medal

Cloth lanyard

Self-stick closure

Comes in a collector's box