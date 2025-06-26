Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: sdcc, the loyal subjects

My Pet Monsters is Unleashed at SDCC from The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects has revealed their San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives as they give collectors a blast from the past

Article Summary My Pet Monster returns for SDCC 2025 as a limited edition plush from The Loyal Subjects.

The 14” plush features classic blue fur, three horns, and signature orange breakaway handcuffs.

Retro-inspired packaging and premium details make this a must-have collector’s item for fans.

Available at SDCC Booth #2544 and for online pre-order for $50 while supplies last.

My Pet Monster burst onto the scene in 1986 as a plush toy with a twist—he had blue fur, orange horns, and wore plastic breakaway handcuffs. Unlike most cuddly toys, My Pet Monster was designed to appeal to the boy market, giving them their own monstrous best friend. The toy's popularity was bigger than expected, leading to an animated series and a radical live-action film. Kids and even adults loved that the toy could be "chained up" and then "break free," tapping into imagination and plenty of mischief. Despite being out of regular production for years, My Pet Monster remains a cult favorite, but he is retiring for San Diego Comic Con 2025!

That is right, My Pet Monster is back as The Loyal Subject continues to capture the magic and chaos of the 80s by bringing back another legendary franchise. A limited edition 14" plush of this lovable monster is on the way and features that classic blue fur, three horns, and yes, the handcuffs are included. The Loyal Subjects even included retro packaging for this release, only adding to its impressive convention exclusive debut. Collectors will be able to snag up a My Pet Monster from July 24–27 at The Loyal Subjects Booth #2544, as well as pre-order one online for $50.

The Loyal Subjects My Pet Monster 14" Plush (SDCC 2025)

"Too wild to tame. Too cool to forget. He's big. He's blue. He's back—and just as lovable (and mischievous) as you remember. The iconic My Pet Monster returns in this 14-inch deluxe plush, reimagined for collectors and fans who've been waiting decades to let the monster loose again. This limited Edition plush revives the cult-classic character with authentic detailing, premium materials, and—yes—the legendary orange breakaway chains that made him a breakout star of the 1980s. Whether you grew up watching him on VHS or just love a monster with attitude, this plush brings back all the monster mayhem in a new, display-worthy format."

