Mattel Creations Has A Polly Pocket x Back to the Future Collab

The world of Back to the Future can now travel around with you as Marty McFly and Doc Brown get the Polly Pocket treatment

Article Summary Mattel celebrates Back to the Future's 40th anniversary with a Polly Pocket collectible set.

The compact playset features Hill Valley High School dance and the townhall scene from the movie.

Includes micro figures of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Lorraine with iconic accessories and movie moments.

Exclusive set available for $33, bringing classic Back to the Future adventures into your pocket.

The 40th anniversary of Back to the Future is here, and plenty of impressive collectibles have arrived for the celebration. One of which is from Mattel as they debut their latest Polly Pocket collab with the Back to the Future Compact. Designed for collectors and fans, the compact playset unfolds to reveal the Hill Valley High School dance scene from the movie, along with the infamous Townhall. The set comes with three micro-figures with Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Lorraine McFly, each of whom has pegs to place them into various play locations. Return to the 50s with this fun set that recreates iconic moments from Back to the Future in simple Polly Pocket format.

Avoid your mom at the dance, take to the stage with some Johnny B. Goode, and even take a ride in the DeLorean to get back to the future. Mattel even included a lightning bolt accessory piece to allow fans to reenact the clock-tower strike. This Mattel Creations Exclusive collectible is already up for purchase on their site for $33, so snag one up for the film's 40th anniversary and keep your favorite movie right in your pocket.

Polly Pocket x Back to the Future Compact

"Time travel goes tiny with this iconic Polly Pocket x Back to the Future collaboration. The compact exterior features an electric image of the Time Machine next to Marty and Doc Brown. Open to reveal iconic movie locations and three dolls (Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Lorraine McFly) who can peg into various locations, including the dance floor, the roof, and Marty's hoverboard. Reenact movie moments like lightning striking the clock tower or Marty's performance at the dance."

Comes with three micro characters: Marty McFly, Lorraine McFly, and Doc Brown

Flip down a panel to reveal the high school dance scene

Recreate the iconic lightning strike to the clock tower

Move the Time Machine from spot to spot, with Marty or Doc driving

Far-out accessories include the hoverboard, guitar, and lightning

Vibrant foil packaging features character art and plenty of time travel flair

