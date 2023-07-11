Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, haunted mansion

Disney Revealed Limited Edition The Haunted Mansion Bride Doll

Get ready to enter The Haunted Mansion with Disney as they debut a new limited edition don featuring the Black Widow Bride

The horrors of Disney's The Haunted Mansion is a beloved classic, and it even has a new movie hitting theaters soon. It looks like Disney is dropping an impressive assortment to prepare fans for the new movie with film and ride inspired goodies. One of which is a limited edition doll featuring one of the legendary ghosts of The Haunted Mansion. Constance Hatchaway, also known as The Black Widow Bride, is ready to now haunt your collection with an impressive doll that horror fans will love. She will be limited to only 6,000 pieces and will come with an axe and candle for her haunting pleasure. Her specially tailored outfit features a ghastly blue tint and translucent elements to keep her ghostly appearance known. The Haunted Mansion fans can find and buy The Black Widow Bride right now for $149.99 and right here. For more haunted collectibles, apparel, home goods, and much more, check out the entire collection right here.

The Haunted Mansion "Bride" Doll – Limited Edition

"Constance Hatchaway, better known as The Black Widow Bride, is one of the most infamous residents of The Haunted Mansion. This limited-edition Bride doll captures the immortal beauty in exquisite detail, from her ghostly features to the sparkling jewels she wears and the skulls embroidered on her shimmering veil. Legend has it that Constance outlived five husbands and walks the mansion's dark halls, with a candle in one hand and a hatchet in the other, looking (hunting?) for number six. Truth is she'll live on as a v-eerie special part of your collection."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 6,000*

Certificate of Authenticity

Beautifully sculpted and highly detailed

Vintage-inspired blue-tinted hairstyle and make-up

Translucent hands

Finely detailed white satin wedding gown with blue mesh fishtail hem

Silver and blue brocade detail

Blue satin collar, cuffs and waistband

Colorful gem accents

Lace cropped jacket with skull details

Mesh veil with skull embroidery

Simulated pearl necklace

Simulated ruby mirror brooch

Includes candle, hatchet, headband with veil, necklace, brooch and boots

Doll stand

Fully poseable

Inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction

Part of the Disney Haunted Mansion Classic Collection

*Please note: Not a toy. Intended for adult collectors.

