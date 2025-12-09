Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, iron studios

Absolute Batman Arrives at Iron Studios with New 1/0 Art Scale Statue

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including the hot arrival of Absolute Batman

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils the first-ever Absolute Batman 1/10 Art Scale collectible statue, launching pre-orders now.

Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne as a working-class civil engineer in DC’s new Absolute Universe comic series.

This 10-inch statue features Batman’s gritty new look, custom cape, and iconic Bat-symbol battle axe accessory.

Meticulous detail from Iron Studios ensures this collectible will thrill both Batman fans and serious figure collectors.

Absolute Batman is a bold re‑imagining of the Dark Knight mythos, giving readers a fresh take on the Caped Crusader designed to shake up everything we know about him. Published by DC Comics under the new Absolute Universe imprint, the series launched on October 9, 2024, with writing by Scott Snyder and art by Nick Dragotta. In this version, Bruce Wayne isn't the wealthy heir to a vast fortune, but is instead a 24‑year-old civil engineer from a working‑class background. After the death of his father, he found his way to don the cape and cowl, but took things one step further, becoming bigger, badder, and edgier.

Iron Studios is now the first to debut the first-ever Absolute Batman collectible, capturing this darker, grittier, and more grounded hero. Standing at 10" tall, the Dark Knight is faithfully sculpted right off the pages of DC Comics, with his unique batsuit, custom cape, and yes, the infamous Bat-symbol battle axe. A great deal of detail was put into this statue, and with the rise in popularity of Absolute Batman, this will be a statue that fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are now live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99, with a release date scheduled for October 2026.

Iron Studios DC Comics – Batman Absolute 1/10 Art Scale

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists.

