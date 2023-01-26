Disney Reveals Mickey Mouse and Friends Art Vinyl Figure Series Mickey Mouse and the gang are getting an artistic upgrade as artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined the characters for this unique vinyl series

A new assortment of Mickey Mouse Vinyl figures is on the way right from Disney. Coming from the mind of artist Joe Ledbetter, Mickey Mouse and his friends are back and getting an artistic upgrade. Six figures will be released from the set with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Pluto. Each character will come with two theme accessories and will have the ability for a 1:4 Chase Variant. It is unclear what the variant will be, but if I had to guess, I would say a black-and-white deco. Each figure comes in a mystery blind box and each character is on their own scenic base. These artistic Disney figures are nicely detailed, packed with vibrant color and give a modern twist to these classic characters. Each Joe Ledbetter figure comes in at $29.99, and all six can be purchased right here. Good luck with that Chase!

Mickey Mouse Gets Artsy with New Art Vinyls from Disney

"Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led's colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box."

Magic in the details

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 Chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background

Part of the Disney x J.Led Series

*Please note: Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.