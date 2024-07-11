Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, garfield

Boss Fight Studio Debuts New Garfield Collection with Life-Size Figure

Boss Fight Studio has just unveiled their newest Garfield collection and they are taking things up a notch with a life-size replica

Garfield, the iconic orange tabby cat created by Jim Davis, first appeared in the comic strip Garfield back on June 19, 1978. Known for his lazy demeanor, love of lasagna, and disdain for Mondays, Garfield quickly became a beloved character in American pop culture. The comic strip chronicles the daily life of this cat, with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and his canine companion Odie. He has surprised the newspaper comic strips, cartoons, and even movies, both live-action and animated. Boss Fight Studio has recently unveiled that they are continuing the legacy of Garfield with a brand new line of action figures. Three roughly 6" figures are kicking off the line with Odie, Nermal, and, of course, our main star.

This new line of figures is nicely detailed, packed with articulation, and has some fun-themed accessories. However, Boss Fight Studio is taking things up a notch by debuting their new life-size 1:1 replica statue of the famous feline. This meticulously crafted statue captures his signature look, complete with his half-lidded eyes and smug grin, embodying his lazy yet lovable charm. Fans of the comic strip will appreciate the statue's attention to detail and its perfect representation of his personality. Standing at 20" tall, this life-size statue promises to be a standout piece, celebrating over four decades of Garfield's hate for Mondays, love for lasagna, and relaxing attitude. Priced at $199.99, collectors can pre-order one of these 1:1 replicas today, right from Boss Fight, with a Q2 2025 release.

Garfield 1:1 Gigantic Figure Arrives from Boss Fight Studio

"What's Better Than the First Garfield Action Figure? How about the first ever life-size Garfield? Introducing the Garfield 1:1 Gigantic Figure! The only collectible that could truly capture Garfield's enormous, uh, personality, our life-size Garfield is a perfect representation of the sassy feline. This approx. 20" H figure is perfect for display in the most prominent location in your home to be appropriately worshiped."

