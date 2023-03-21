Disney's The Rescuers Comes to Life with Super7 ULTIMATES Line Super7 is back as they continue to expand their ULTIMATES collection with a deep cut release as The Rescuers are back and ready for action

Super7 has been tackling a lot of properties lately with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thundercats, G.I. Joe, and even Disney. Their new line of Disney figures has been a real treat with some uncommon releases like Pinocchio, Prince John, The Big Bad Wolf, and even Alice in Wonderland. It looks like their collection is continuing as the world of The Rescuers is coming to life. The two little mice from the Rescue Aid Society have arrived at Super7 with Miss Bianca and Bernard as they search for Penny in the Devil's Bayou. Penny is also getting her own release, and while she does not size well with the figures, mini versions of the mice are included with her. Super7 packed this release with a set of The Rescuers figures with themed accessories and tons of character. This classic Disney film will come to life in Q1 2024; Penny comes in at $55, while Bernard & Bianca come in at $85 with their leaf boat, and pre-orders are live right here.

New The Rescuers Adventures Await with Super7

"As seen in Disney The Rescuers, these two little mice from the Rescue Aid Society have a tall order ahead of them to rescue Penny! This ULTIMATES! multi-pack features both Miss Bianca and Bernard with interchangeable heads & hands and multiple accessories including luggage, a lantern, and a map. Miss Bianca and Bernard are also accompanied by Evinrude and his leaf-boat, ready to go for a ride through Devil's Bayou! Rescue your collection with this wave of made-to-order ULTIMATES! figures from Disney The Rescuers!"

"Please let someone find my bottle!" As seen in Disney The Rescuers, poor Penny's situation looked dire, but faith makes things turn out right! This 7" scale ULTIMATES! figure of Penny features interchangeable heads & hands and multiple accessories including Rufus the cat, her beloved Teddy, the Devil's Eye diamond, and more. Also included are in-scale versions of Miss Bianca and Bernard! The chance to get this wave of made-to-order ULTIMATES! figures from Disney The Rescuers will be gone faster than an untrustworthy evil henchman when things start to go awry, so order yours today!"