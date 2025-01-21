Posted in: Collectibles, Current News | Tagged: london, Toiy Fair

From One Side Of London Toy Fair 2025 To The Other (Video & Pics)

Welcome to… from One Side Of The Show To The Other for the London Toy Fair 2025. It's Press Day today, so it's a bit easier on the feet. You can also choose whether to watch it on YouTube or a truncated version on TikTok. A walk around the show, taking place today, and for the next two days, while it was still relatively quiet. And then praying to the gods of wifi to upload it, while working away in the Press Room… and just be grateful I didn't do this on Thursday, which is known as Influencer Day. Okay, maybe I should. What do you think?

The highlight has to be the ever presence of Stitch off of Lilo And Stitch, with the upcoming so-called live-action movie. They had a plush version of the new movie Stitch hidden away in a crate (no photographs inside) and a Stitch chair to relax in. Indeed there was quite a lot more no photo embargoes going on and more obscured windows around the place than in previous shows. One of the highlights of the last show was the Terror Fried line of revealed plastic monsters that was such a highlight on Bleeding Cool last year. In 2025, they will put aside American fast food in favour of going for a Chinese, with Nasty Noodles leading a new line. No photos, again, I will hope to get more. Henry Lewis of The Mischief Theatre and The Mind Mangler has a magical escape box to follow his previous, The Great Zaldini. Disney's Doorables get even more adorable with characters featuring their own child-like self and mini-Poloroids, basically, tapping into tweens being nostalgic for when they were infants. The Were Beasts return from the eighties. And Todd McFarlane is recreating his own covers from the eighties as well as those of others in toy form. I want his Hulk, Wolverine, Spider-Man and Superman on my desk, please. And more, much more to come… here are some TikToks and photo galleries to add to the mix.

