The Beatles Take the Stage with Mattels Newest MEGA Showcase Set

Build rock and roll history with Mattel as they debut their latest construction set featuring the legendary band The Beatles

Article Summary Relive The Beatles' historic Ed Sullivan debut with Mattel's MEGA Showcase Set.

Build a detailed brick replica of the iconic 1964 Arrows stage with 681 pieces.

Collect all four Beatles with unique MEGA mini-figures, complete with instruments.

Immerse in the experience with a USB lighting system, available at select retailers.

The Beatles' inaugural U.S. performance on the Ed Sullivan Show remains an iconic moment in music history. Their performance marked the start of the British Invasion, which forever changed the landscape of popular culture. On February 9, 1964, millions of American viewers tuned in to witness the Fab Four's electrifying debut, captivated by their infectious melodies, exuberant energy, and undeniable charisma. From hit songs like "All My Loving" to "I Want to Hold Your Hand," the Beatles' groundbreaking performance left an incredible mark on audiences across the nation. This ignited a fever for this legendary band and would propel them to unprecedented heights of fame and acclaim.

Mattel pays homage to this historic event with their newest MEGA Showcase Set. Coming in at 681 pieces, this set brings the magic of the Beatles' Ed Sullivan Show appearance to life in stunning brick detail. Build the iconic Arrows stage, set up the camera, and let the power of music flow through John, Paul, George, and Ringo. All four of The Beatles will be featured in their signature suits and will get their own MEGA mini-figure, of course. A lot of meticulous attention to detail is featured in this set, with authentic elements and plenty of Easter Eggs. To make things more impressive, Mattel even incorporated a built-in USB lighting system to truly put the spotlight on them. Priced at $79.99, The Beatles fans can find this MEGA Showcase Set at select Walmart Stores and some online releases as well, including The Beatles Store.

MEGA Showcase: "Ladies and Gentlemen, The Beatles!"

SRP: $79.99 | 18Y+| Available at select Walmart locations now

"Build a piece of rock 'n roll history with this detail-rich collector building set celebrating the 60th anniversary of an iconic moment in music and pop culture — the Beatles' first U.S. performance on the Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964!"

"The 681-piece set faithfully replicates the "Arrows" stage that was made for the broadcast and includes four 2-inch poseable micro-figures of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr with accurate hair, faceplates, and swappable instruments. Dedicated details include a built-in USB lighting system with 3 settings to light up the stage and a buildable camera, plus fun Easter eggs—like a replica of the performance setlist—for Beatles fans new and old to discover!"

