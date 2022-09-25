Donald Duck and Daisy Are Together Again with Hot Toys Cosbaby Set

Everyone's favorite hot-headed duck is back and with a brand new collectible from Hot Toys. Releasing as part of their widely popular Cosbaby line, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck are ready to join your Disney collection. These two ducks are part of the iconic Mickey Mouse crew and are two of his best friends. Hot Toys loaded these Cosbaby's with impressive detail and color featuring their classic cartoon designs. The Cosbaby brand usually features big-headed designs, but when it comes to these two, it only enhances their designs. Both Donald Duck and Daisy are displayed with adorable expressions, with Donald in his iconic blue sailor outfit and Daisy in her purple dress with bow.

This set of Cosbaby's from Hot Toys will stand roughly 4" tall and will be a necessary addition to any Donald Duck fan. With the arrival of this duck duo, I hope we see more Mickey Mouse Cosbaby sets in the future with Mickey/ Minnie and Goofy/ Pluto. These figures are just popping with color, and I definitely need to add this Donald Duck to my collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but most Hot Toys collectibles can be found right here. Stay tuned for more new Cosbaby reveals as they are revealed.

"Mickey and Friends – Donald Duck & Daisy Duck Cosbaby (S) – Best friends of Mickey Mouse are joining Hot Toys' Cosbaby series in their iconic styles! The fun-loving pals with adorable expressions include Donald Duck Cosbaby in his blue sailor hat and tunic, plus a bright red bow tie; while his sweetheart Daisy Duck Cosbaby wears a purple dress, pink heels and a matching ribbon. Each collectible measures 13 cm in height with rotatable head design. The adorable pair will be sure to brighten up your day wherever you take them!"