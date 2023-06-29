Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: darth vader, hasbro, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Duel's End Darth Vader from Obi-Wan Kenobi Has Arrived at Hasbro

A new The Black Series figures are on the way from Hasbro as collectors get to see a new battle damaged version of Darth Vader

The Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi gave Star Wars fans a fantastic fight sequence between Darth Vader and his old master. Obi-Wan seemed to put his old Padawan in his place and even damaged the Sith Lord. Seeing Anakin Skywalker under the mask of Darth Vader is always a heartbreaking and powerful scene in any show. Thankfully, Star Wars fans can now bring this battle-damaged version of Darth Vader home as Hasbro debut their latest The Black Series figure. Take the fight to Obi-Wan and witness the death of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Darth Vader. This is one hell of a figure, and hopefully, that broken helmet sculpt is as fantastic as it looks. This is a version of Darth Vader that fans have been requesting, and it is nice to finally see a sweet figure like this debut. This version of Vader will be a Target Exclusive, and pre-orders will arrive on July 14 here for $27.99 with a Fall 2023 release.

The Power of Darth Vader Knows No End

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (DUEL'S END) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (DUEL'S END) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series."

"As the momentous battle between Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi nears its end, Kenobi peers past the armored visage of his former apprentice to see what Anakin Skywalker has become. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium battle-damaged deco and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory. Available to pre-order 7/14 at 9 AM ET exclusively at Target."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!