Edward Scissorhands Comes to Mattel's Monster High Skullector Series

There is a new student entering Monster High as the infamous Edward Scissorhands is getting a new makeover and new doll

Article Summary Edward Scissorhands joins the Monster High Skullector series for the movie’s 35th anniversary celebration.

This collectible doll features a gender-swapped Edward, blending gothic style with Monster High flair.

Releasing December 5, 2025 for $70, the doll showcases detailed faux-leather outfits and scissorhands.

Boots with hidden Easter eggs and iconic accessories make this a must-have Monster High addition.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) has become one of Tim Burton's most beloved movies, telling the story of a gentle, lonely man with scissors for hands. He is just a simple man trying to fit into a world that doesn't truly understand him. To celebrate the movie's 35th anniversary, Mattel Creations has unveiled its newest creation with the Monster High Skullector Edward Scissorhands Doll. Edward has been reimaging in this gender-swapped reality, and she is ready to fit right in.

Edward Scissorhands is set to release on December 5, 2025, just in time for the holidays, and will be available for $70. This doll gives Edward a true Monster High makeover, complete with a cool faux-leather outfit with buckles, a sheer skirt, and big, chaotic hair that really stands out. Of course, Mattel made sure she came equipped with her signature scissorhands, a custom headband, and boots that include little Easter eggs for longtime fans to spot. This doll is surely strange, stylish, and a little spooky, and she is a perfect addition to the Monster High Skullector line. Be sure to check out Mattel Creations for more information on her upcoming 12/5 drop.

Monster High Skullector – Edward Scissorhands

"Available starting December 5, 2025, the Monster High® Skullector™ Edward Scissorhands Doll arrives just in time for the holidays, a collectible that's equal parts strange, stylish, and gothically fun. Honoring the 35th anniversary of the cinematic cult favorite, Edward Scissorhands, the Monster High® Skullector™ Edward Scissorhands Doll reimagines its hauntingly sweet and misunderstood hero through Monster High's signature monster-fied lens, a perfect blend of nostalgia, artistry, and edge."

"From her faux-leather outfit adorned with buckles and a sheer skirt to her voluminous, wild hair and striking scissor-tipped hands, every detail captures the character's moody charm with a stylish twist. Even her knee-high boots hide a few clever Easter eggs for longtime fans. It's a stunning homage to Tim Burton's timeless world of wonder and whimsy, made for both collectors and those who simply love a good dose of unorthodox romance. "

