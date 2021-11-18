Elvis Presley Aloha from Hawaii Comes To Iron Studios with New Statue

The King of Rock is back and ready to shake up Hawaii as Iron Studios reveals their brand new Elvis Presley 1973 statue. This marks the third Elvis statue that Iron Studios has released as they capture this musician throughout his career. Aloha from Hawaii was a highlight for his career and was the first live music show via satellite which for 1.5 billion views. Iron Studios is capturing this moment with their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue standing 8.2" tall, hand-painted design, and perfectly captures Elvis Presley's likeness. His iconic rockstar outfit is beautifully represented with high attention to detail and a bright white design as he wears his Aloha Eagle costume. The entire statue comes together with a special display base that shows off his signature. The 1973 Aloha from Hawaii 1/10 Art Scale Statue is priced at $169.99, is set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Iron Studios features the King of Rock statue from his historic Hawaii performance! Wearing a white costume called "Aloha Eagle", decorated with various sequins and jewels that formed the design of an eagle, the symbol of the USA, the best-selling solo musician of all time took the stage in January 1973 to record, live, another of his iconic albums, in a TV special shown in 40 countries. Immortalizing one more of his memorable performances, Iron Studios proudly presents the "Elvis Presley 1973- Art Scale 1/10 – Elvis Presley" statue with the King of Rock n' Roll just as at his historic show in Honolulu, Hawaii."

"The third statue of the eternal King, developed and produced by Iron Studios, faithfully replicates the details of this unforgettable presentation by Elvis Presley, accurately reproducing every detail of his look. The statue is already available for Pre-Order. Check out the previously revealed "Elvis Presley Comeback Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – Elvis Presley" and "Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock – Art Scale 1/10 – Elvis Presley" statues."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 3.9 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022