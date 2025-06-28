Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: War for Cybertron Thundercracker Flies in from Hasbro

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Thundercracker returns as a Studio Series Voyager Class figure inspired by War for Cybertron.

Stands 6.5 inches tall, converting from robot to Cybertronian Tetra Jet in 29 steps.

Includes iconic accessories like a neutron blaster and Energon mace for battle action.

Available for pre-order at $34.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with release set for September 2025.

Thundercracker is a classic G1 Decepticon Seeker that was first released in 1984. Partnered with Starscream and Skywarp, he transforms into an F-15 jet and deals high-flying damage to the Autobots. Despite his iconic G1 series figure, he has seen multiple reissues over the decades, including Action Master, Machine Wars, Shattered Glass, and Studio Series editions. Thundercracker is now returning once again from his appearance in the hit video game Transformers: War for Cybertron with a new Studios Series figure.

This Voyage Class Decepticon stands at 6.5" tall and can convert between his Cybertronian Tetra Jet and robot mode in just 29 steps. For accessories, he will come with a neutron blaster and Energon mace to help get the job done. Take to the skies with yet another impressive Transformers Seekers figure that is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders for the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Transformers: War for Cybertron Thundercracker are live on Hasbro Pulse with a September 2025 release.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Thundercracker Studio Series

"Experience the epic action of the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game with the Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker toy! The 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to Cybertronian Tetra Jet in 29 steps. "With game-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable accessories like a neutron blaster ad Energon mace, this Thundercracker action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND CYBERTRONIAN TETRA JET MODE IN 29 STEPS: This figure converts between modes in 29 steps

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Studio Series Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Comes with neutron blaster and Energon mace accessories that attach to the figure

