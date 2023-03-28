Embrace the Heat with Hiya Toys Newest Godzilla vs. Kong Figure Hiya Toys is back with another Hiya Exquisite Basic figure as the King of the Monsters comes to life once again with Heat Ray Godzilla

Hiya Toys has been getting large and in charge with their new upgraded Hiya Exquisite Basic line. These figures keep that impressive 1/18 scale detail and make it even better. We have seen quite a few franchises arrive in Exquisite format, including the world of Godzilla. A new Godzilla variant has arrived from Godzilla vs. Kong with a unique fiery Heat Ray version. Coming in at 7" tall, the King of the Monsters features an on-screen appearance with an added atomic breath inspired deco. The figure will come with a swappable head and an atomic breath effect to capture some iconic poses right from the film. If you need a new Godzilla for your monster island, then this figure is what you will need. Hiya Toys has this beauty as a Chain Mainland exclusive, but it should arrive soon right here soon.

Unleash Some Atomic Power with Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic

"Heat Ray Godzilla from Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) joins Hiya Exquisite Basic! – We focus on creating cost-effective and high-performance action figures for the Exquisite Basic Series. Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

"Stands at 7 inches, based on Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). Features accurate details to faithfully capture its on-screen appearance, including an articulated tail for posing and display in collections. By replacing the neck and head parts can perfectly reproduce the scene of Godzilla's attack with heat ray."