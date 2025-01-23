Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Embrace the Ice with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Captain Cold

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as a new set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures right off the pages

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' latest DC Collector's Edition, featuring the iconic villain Captain Cold.

Leonard Snart, armed with a Cold Gun, joins your Flash collection with a classic look and swappable face plates.

Includes detailed features: 22 articulation points, extra hands, and collectible art card with bio.

Pre-order Captain Cold now for $29.99 at McFarlane Toys Store and top online retailers.

Captain Cold, real name Leonard Snart, made his DC Comics debut back in 1957 with Showcase #8. He was created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino as one of Flash's villains for his sinister Rogues Gallery. Snart is armed with a Cold Gun that is capable of generating absolute zero temperatures, easily stopping the Scarlet Speedster in his tracks. Captain Cold is now the latest DC Comics villain to get his DC Collector's Edition figure from McFarlane Toys. Suiting up in a classic costume, Cold is ready to bring some ice to your Flash collection with an impressive figure and three swappable face plates. Other accessories will include a dimply base, a variety of interchangeable hands, and his signature Cold Gun. This is surely a classic appearance of the iconic Flash villain, unlike the previous DC Direct release. Pre-orders for Captain Cold are already live at McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers for $29.99, with the chance of being placed at Chase.

DC Comics – Captain Cold (The Rogues) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Central City has been home to plenty of super-villains over the years, enough to keep even the Fastest Man Alive running ragged! But of all of the Flash's notorious gallery of Rogues, none is cooler than the parka-clad, cold-ray-packing Leonard Snart, a.k.a. Captain Cold!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

CAPTAIN COLD as featured in DC COMICS.

Includes 4 extra hands, 3 interchangeable face portraits, cold-ray and character display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character profile image on front and biography on back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!