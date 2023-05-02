Enter Diddy Kong's Mine LEGO's Newest Super Mario Expansion Set New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, some of which features expansion set for Mario with the debut of Diddy Kong

Super Mario might be getting in over his head as he enters the jungle into Donkey Kong territory. That is right, LEGO has announced that new Donkey Kong expansion packs are on the way. We have already seen Donkey Kong's Tree House, and now Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set is here. Packed with nostalgia, visit new members of the DK Crew with a brick-built version of Funky Kong or Diddy Kong. The set comes in at 1,157 pieces, and Mario will be able to take part in the new mine cart ride, take a ride on Funky Kong's airplane, eat bananas, and take on the Mole Miner. It is incredible that LEGO is expanding their Super Mario sets to new Nintendo properties, and hopefully, more are on the way. Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set is priced at $109.99, is set for an August 1, 2023 release, and can be found here. Be sure to check out Donkey Kong's Tree House set right here, and stay tuned for more DK sets as they arrive.

"Create an iconic Donkey Kong™ level in the brick-built LEGO® Super Mario™ universe with this Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set (71425) for kids. Place a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (not included) in the mine cart to ride around the track. Flip the Snaggles out of the way, fix the broken section of track, defeat the Mole Miner and 'explode' the rock to reveal a bunch of bananas to 'eat' or gift to Funky Kong or Diddy Kong. Buy balloons from the airplane shop and 'fly' the plane to earn more digital coins."