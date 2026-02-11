Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Daredevil Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Secret Wars Collection

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Daredevil joins the Hasbro Marvel Legends Secret Wars lineup with a brand-new action figure in 2026.

The figure features a new Daredevil suit, alternate hands, hooked cane, billy club, cable line, and radar effect.

Inspired by Marvel Comics and Secret Wars, Matt Murdock battles to stop Doctor Doom’s evil plans in NYC.

Pre-orders open now on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with Daredevil shipping in Spring 2026 for collectors.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is back as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Marvel Legends Secret Wars figures. Daredevil first appeared in Marvel Comics with Daredevil #1 back in 1964, who is a blind lawyer during the day and a crime fighter at night. As a child, Matt Murdock was exposed to chemicals that blinded him, which would also give him heightened senses that work at superhuman levels. The vigilante of Hell's Kitchen is now back and ready for a new cosmic adventure as he joins the ongoing Marvel Legends Secret Wars collections.

This new Legends release gives Matt a brand-new suit, as well as a nice selection of accessories, including extra hands, a hooked cane, a billy club, and a cable line. Hasbro even includes a brand-new radar effect to help show off his heightened senses, which is a fun effect that will pair well with any Daredevil figure in your collection. Pre-orders for the Secret Wars Daredevil are set to go live today on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Secret Wars- -Daredevil

"Blind lawyer Matt Murdock uses his radar sense and enhanced hearing as Daredevil to thwart Doctor Doom's plans to black out New York City. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Daredevil from Marvel's Secret Wars and Daredevil comics. Includes 2 alternate hands, hooked cane and billy club that separate and attach with connector pieces, cable line, and radar effect — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Daredevil and other collectible Marvel action figures."

