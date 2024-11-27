Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Clones of the Republic 212th 2-Pack Exclusive

Return to the events of The Clone Wars with Hasbro’s newest Star Wars: Clones of the Republic figure set with the 212th Clone and Jedi

Put the Droid Army in full retreat with Hasbro's new and exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series figure set. A brand new release from the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy event is here as a new Clone Trooper and Jedi Master 2-pack from the Clones of the Republic series has been revealed. The 212th is ready for action as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi takes to the frontlines with his fellow Clone Trooper in this new set. Fans have already seen both of these figures before, including the return of Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi, who arrived during the Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary figures a few years ago.

This set will pair well with the previous Clone and Jedi packs like Mace Windu and Yoda. Obi-Wan will get his signature blue lightsaber with the 212th Clone Trooper getting his own blaster with the 212th deco on his armor. Hasbro is releasing his Clones of the Republic 2-Pack as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and a shopDisney exclusive, which is set to arrive in the future. Priced at $44.99, this set is a great way to return to the events of The Clone Wars, with the set expected to arrive in June 2025.

Star Wars: TBS – Obi-Wan Kenobi & Clone Trooper (212th)

"During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi became a general in the Army of the Republic, leading the famed 212th clone military battalion with Commander Cody. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th legion clone trooper. Comes with his signature Lightsaber™ and a blaster accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom and nostalgia on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art. Coming to the Disney Store at a later date."

