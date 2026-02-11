Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Embrace Your Inner Demon with New Marvel Legends Secret Wars Magik

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Marvel Legends unveils a new Magik figure inspired by X-Men and Secret Wars comics, releasing Spring 2026

Features Magik in her classic yellow-and-black X-Suit with a fresh head sculpt and collectible accessories

Includes the iconic Soulsword, alternate hands, sword effects, retro card back packaging, and secret shield

Pre-orders for Magik open at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, perfect for Marvel and X-Men figure collectors

A new wave of Secret Wars Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including some surprising new additions. Illyana Rasputin first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975) and is the younger sister of Colossus. However, her transformation into Magik unfolded in Uncanny X-Men #160, when she was kidnapped to the demon realm of Limbo. Illyana aged rapidly and was trained in dark sorcery under Belasco, returning as a powerful mutant sorceress wielding the Soulsword, which channels her life force. This iconic member of the X-Men and the New Mutants now comes to life with a brand new Marvel Legends figure.

This Marvel Legends release puts Magic back in her iconic yellow-and-black X-Suit, with a brand-new head sculpt and accessories. Hasbro was sure to include a pair of swappable hands, the Soulsword, and a weapons effect. As Magik is part of the Secret Wars collection, she will also include retro card back packaging and a lenticular shield. Pre-orders are available today at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 at 1PM EST, with a Spring 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends X-Men – Secret Wars Magik

"In his quest to understand humanity the mighty Beyonder draws forth the demonic essence of mutant sorceress Magik revealing the Darkchilde within her. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Magik from Marvel's Secret Wars II, X-Men and New Mutants comics. Includes 2 alternate hands, Soul Sword and sword effect — plus a "secret" shield inspired by the original Secret Wars figure releases. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Marvel's Magik and other collectible Marvel action figures"

