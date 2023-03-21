Enter the Dry Bowser Castle with LEGO's Super Mario Bros. Expansion A new Super Mario Bros. Expansion set is on the way from LEGO as gamers can now build Dry Bowser’s castle and his henchmen

Super Mario Bros. Loves continues at LEGO as the brick company unveils its latest expansion set. A new villain arrives as the Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set is on the way and comes in at 1,321 pieces. This set will work with all the interactive Super Mario minifigures like Mario, Luigi, and Peach. A total of 5 Super Mario characters will be included, with Dry Bowser, a Magmaargh, a Bone Piranha Plant, a Bone Goomba, and a Purple Toad to rescue. The expansion is pretty mighty as well, measuring 10.5" high, 18" wide, and 12.5" deep, and it is packed with traps, a secret entrance, a strategy room, Key Block, and a Treasure Chest Block. Super Mario fans will enhance their play even more now with Dry Bowser, and the set is expected for an August 2023 release. The LEGO Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set is priced at $109.99, and fans can find it right here.

"Create a fantastic LEGO® brick version of an iconic location in the Super Mario™ universe with the Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set (71423). Players can explore the castle with their interactive LEGO® Peach™, LEGO® Mario™ or LEGO® Luigi™ figure (not included). It features an opening Bowser-jaw-shaped entrance, a crane to rescue the Purple Toad from the trap and topple Dry Bowser, flippers to defeat the Bone Piranha Plant and Bone Goomba, a Magmaargh attack function, gym, secret entrance, secret strategy room, Key Block and a Treasure Chest Block. Note: the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course is needed for interactive play."

