Enter the Home Base of the LEGO DREAMZzz Team with New 15" Tall Set Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz as the realm of nightmares come to like with LEGOs newest set that brings their home base to life

The magic of LEGO DREAMZzz is not done yet, as LEGO is taking master builders into their home base. Coming in at 1,257 pieces, the Fantastical Tree House comes to life and measures a whopping 15.5" tall. The house is the dream team's home base and features three different sections with Mrs. Castillo's kitchen, bedroom, and a relaxing living room. Defense mode and party mode designs can be created by LEGO DREAMZzz fans and the tree house is packed with imagination, creativity, and hours of fun. Four minifigures are included with Mateo, Izzie, Mrs. Castillo, and prepare as the Night Hunter is trying to attack the base. These LEGO DREAMZzz sets are pure LEGO imagination at its finest in one unquiet set. Collectors can snag up the Fantastical Tree House for $109.99, it is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Enter the LEGO DREAMZzz Fantastical Tree House

"Let kids aged 9+ escape into the home base of the heroes of the LEGO® DREAMZzz™ TV show with the Fantastical Tree House (71461) building set. Based on the magic tree house where the heroes of DREAMZzz convene, the building set features 3 sections: Mrs. Castillo's kitchen, Izzie and Mateo's bedroom and a living room, plus a lookout tower and an epic swing. The tree house can be built in party mode or defense mode, providing hours of fun and giving kids the opportunity to choose their own adventure. They can build the tree house with cool hangouts or defense stations to protect the heroes and a dreamling from nightmare creatures."

"Cool details include Mrs. Castillo's toaster, which turns into a bagel blaster, and Mateo's dream paint bottles, which are scattered around the tree house. All these details are brought to life with mini-figures of important characters, including Mrs. Castillo, Izzie, Mateo and the Night Hunter."