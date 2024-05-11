Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: groot, lego, marvel

Groot Dances His Way to LEGO with New Marvel Studios Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new potted version of Groot

Article Summary LEGO launches Marvel Studios Dancing Groot set with 459 pieces and customized pot.

The buildable Groot features a movable head, posable arms, and interactive dancing action.

Set includes a variety of accessories like headphones, sunglasses, and extra leaves.

Available in August 2024, the set is priced at $44.99, with details on the LEGO Store website.

LEGO is blasting off to the cosmos once again as they unveil their latest Marvel Studios set. Everyone's favorite member of the Guardians of the Galaxy is back with Groot! This buildable set captures Groot in his adorable potted plant form, seen in I Am Groot and at the end of the first film. Coming in at 459 pieces, Dancing Groot. This set captures the adorable GOTG member with articulated limbs and a buildable pot which will also have customizable features. This includes additional leaves and even buildable accessories like headphones and sunglasses.

LEGO has even included three different nameplates that are all stored inside the pot. Capture the cute and fun nature of Dancing Groot with this slick set that will surely look the part when you groove to your favorite tunes. The Marvel Studios, Groot, and Guardians of the Galaxy collectors will be able to find this new set in August 2024. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he will be priced at $44.99 and can be seen on the LEGO Store.

Make Room for LEGO's New Marvel Studios Dancing Groot

"This building toy for kids has a movable head and posable arms. When kids turn the handle at the back of the flower pot, the jointed Groot starts dancing. The figure can be customized with additional leaves, buildable headphones and sunglasses, and kids can personalize his pot by adding 1 of 3 different nameplates to the front (including one related to the TV show I Am Groot). All of these accessories can be stored in the pot's built-in compartment."

Dancing Super Hero – The playset includes a buildable Groot in a flower pot, 3 different nameplates to attach to the pot, and accessories including headphones, sunglasses and extra leaves

Super Hero playset – Groot's head turns, his arms are posable, and the potincludes a built-in storage compartment for all the accessories

459-piece building set – The fully assembled model stands over 8.5 in. (22 cm) tall

