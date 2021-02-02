Thundercats ThunderTank Now Up For Order, Fully Revealed

Thundercats are on the move! Teased over the last few days, the ThunderTank is now up for order and stands fully revealed. And it awesome. It stands at a whopping 27 inches long and 17 inches wide, or the size of four classic LJN ThunderTanks. It can hold up to six Ultimates figures, the cargo bay doors open, the jaws and arms move and open, wheels roll, cannons are hidden, eyes glow. This is the stuff of dreams for us Thundercats collectors. It carries a hefty fee: $450. This is going to work like Snake Mountain did. The preorder is available from today until April 2nd. Payment plans are available, and some third parties are also taking orders. If Super7 does not get enough orders by April 2nd, the tank will not go into production. Check out photos and the box art down below.

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is Thundercats Fans

"Panthro was in need of a little extra work, so we had him come over to Super7 and help us build the ThunderTank of our dreams! A bigger and better vision of the one you wanted as a kid, the ULTIMATES! ThunderTank features cartoon accurate deco, opening cargo bay doors, mechanical jaw and arms, hidden cannons, glow-in-the-dark eyes, rolling wheels, and more! Measuring 27" long- that's over TWO FEET!- and 17" wide, the ULTIMATES! ThunderTank can carry up to six ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figures! You can fit four original ThunderTanks inside the ULTIMATES! version! The pre-order will be open from February 2 – April 2, 2021, for $450 plus $40 shipping to the United States & Puerto Rico. A payment plan and international options are also available! The expected delivery is Q1 2022. Claim yours today! ThunderCats, HOOOO!!"

27 x 17 inches (65.58cm x 43.18cm)

7-inch scale

Made of plastic

Based on the original ThunderCats animated series

Figures not included

Thundertank

Solid front panel

Clear front panel

Removable gun station

Crate of ore







If you want to dig into the numbers or order now, go here to order directly from Super7. You can also go here and order as well.