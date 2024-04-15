Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, the simpsons

Jakks Pacific Reveals New The Simpsons Talking Krusty the Clown Doll

Springfield awaits as Jakks Pacific has announced a new line of collectibles from the legendary cartoon series, The Simpsons

Jakks Pacific has announced that they will be making new collectibles from The Simpsons and are getting pretty creative with it. After the blunder from Super7, Jakks is bringing the whole family to life with new 2.5" figures and playsets. On top of that, some replicas from the show are coming to life like Moe's Tavern Phone with Prank Call features. However, that is not all as we set into the legendary and annual Treehouse of Horror series for their next collectible replica. Coming to life from Treehouse of Horror III – Clown Without Pity, fans can return to the House of Evil as the Cursed Krusty the Clown Doll has returned!

Bought by Homer Simpson for Bart, this cursed doll is alive and tries to slice and dice his way into the family. The Simpsons Talking Krusty Plush Doll comes in at 18" tall and features a soft body with a sculpted head. He will feature some classic packaging, just like in the Treehouse of Horror episode, and will have a Good/Evil switch on his back. Pulling his string will give you some fun episode accurate phrases, making this the ultimate replica for fans. The Simpsons fans can pre-order a Talking Krusty Doll now for $39.99 and he is set to rise up in July 2024. Don't forget your free cursed frogurt.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Terror Talking Krusty Plush Doll

"Inspired by the iconic animated series The Simpsons, comes the officially licensed toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific. Standing at 18" tall, the Talking Krusty Doll is made with a soft body and sculpted detailed head and is inspired by his look in the Treehouse of Horror III segment – Clown Without Pity. Krusty features two modes of play and is activated with a Good/Evil switch on his back."

"He includes a pull string feature with classic phrases both good or evil depending on the mode selected. He comes in his classic original packaging and makes a great gift for any birthday or occasion. Perfect for fans and collectors, the Talking Krusty Doll has remarkable detail and fun, engaging features. Collect the full range of The Simpsons toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific."

