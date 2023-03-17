Enter the Star Wars Mythos with Sideshow Collectibles New Yoda Statue The High Republic awaits Star Wars fans as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their latest statue with an iconic little green Jedi Master

Go back in time with Sideshow Collectibles and witness a longer version of Master Yoda. Releasing as part of their Star Wars Mythos line, Yoda stands 17" tall and 1175" wide. Launching himself from the wreckage of a ship, this Jedi Master is ready for action with his lightsaber in hand. This design is very similar to the era of Star Wars High Republic, giving this hero a little more hair with an updated yet recognizable outfit. A standard and exclusive version will be available, with the exclusive version coming with a new portrait and lightsaber effect. Both versions are incredible and will be a must-won piece for any Yoda fan out there. Star Wars fans can snag up this beauty for $585 -595 right here with a March 2024 release.

Master Yoda Save the Day with New Star Wars Mythos Statue

"Witness a master rising! The Yoda Mythos Statue measures 17" tall and 11.75" wide, capturing a glimpse of the agile and enigmatic alien during his younger days as a galactic peacekeeper. 900 years old he is not, as he leaps through the smoldering, shattered wreckage of a ship's hull with ease in this gravity-defying pose. His lightsaber™ is extended and his arm is outstretched as the fierce battle continues. Though short of stature, Yoda proves that even the smallest being can make the biggest impact through the living Force."

"The polystone Yoda Mythos Statue is fully sculpted with dynamic motion throughout the piece to emphasize his power and adherence to the Jedi creed. His layered tan and brown robes feature detailed textures and accents that add a richness to hero's traditional garb. He also wears his signature blissl™ necklace and a set of beaded bracelets on his wrists. This imaginative look at the legendary Yoda's life is a must-have for Star Wars fans of any generation."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Yoda Mythos Statue includes a swap-out portrait featuring an alternate top-knot hairstyle and an alternate motion-swipe lightsaber blade. Though his determination remains the same, these exclusive display options give fans an opportunity to change Yoda's battle-ready look with additional elements of Star Wars Mythos storytelling. There is no try — jump into action and add the Yoda Mythos Statue to your Star Wars collection today!"