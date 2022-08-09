Become a Space Ranger with the Lightyear Cadet Sox Set from Mattel

Disney and Pixar's newest film, Lightyear, has finally hit Disney+, and I just can not stop watching it. This movie was great, and it was just pure fun to see callbacks to Buzz Lightyear's iconic catchphrases. It was also a heartfelt film, and it was awesome to see new characters added to the Lightyears mythos. One of the new characters that really stood out was the companion robot cat known as Sox. We have seen quite a few collectibles for Sox, but Mattel is really taking the cake here with the Cadet Training Sox Set.

Space Ranger Cadets will be able to take the adventure of Lightyear off-screen with this fully sculpted electronic 8" Sox figure. He will feature touch-activated sensors, walking functionality, talking features, and has more than 100 total combinations of sound and motion! A special Cadet belt is included that holds six data chips allowing you to play a variety of games with Sox. This is a Lightyear collectible that brings the hit character right off the screen and on your lap with a glorious amount of functions. Cadet Training Sox Walking Action Figure by Mattel is priced at $99 and is up for purchase right now here.

"This 8" tall electronic Sox brings the walking, talking robot cat from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear to life with movie-accurate detail. With touch-activated sensors all over his body, Sox has realistic forward and backward walking action. And he speaks, with more than two minutes of total talk time! In this special pack, Sox comes with a Mission Gear Utility Belt to take roleplay fun to the next level. Clip the carabiner full of six data chips onto the belt. These plug into Sox's tail for a full cadet training day of games and missions."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted Sox figure

Collar with metallic tag

Touch-activated sensors

Forward and backward walking action

Talking feature with more than two minutes of total talk time

More than 100 total combinations of sound and motion

Features six plug-'n-play modes

Includes six data chips

Choose a chip and plug it into Sox's technolgy enhanced tail to discover Space Ranger games and adventurous missions

Mission gear ultilty belt included

Carabiner of six data chips clips onto belt

Inlcudes operation manual

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Lightyear

