Cable Arrives From the Future with New X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Figure

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Cable joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends X-Men '97 line with an all-new detailed 6-inch action figure.

The figure features animated styling, premium articulation, and includes blasters with effect accessories.

Inspired by the hit X-Men '97 series, Cable is ready to lead the fight and protect mutantkind's future.

Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with Wave 2 featuring Cable and other favorite X-Men.

Cable first appeared in The New Mutants #87 (1990), created by Louise Simonson and Rob Liefeld. A grizzled, cybernetic soldier from a dystopian future, Cable arrived to lead the New Mutants with a more militant approach. Armed with advanced weaponry, a bionic arm, and powerful telekinesis, Cable's origins were shrouded in mystery until it was revealed he was Nathan Summers, son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor (a Jean Grey clone). This iconic Marvel Comics storyline was adapted to TV with the hit X-Men '97 series, and now Cable is joining the companion Marvel Legends line.

This was a long-requested figure since the show arrived, and he is here and beautifully crafted. Cable is loaded with impressive details, animated deco, and two futuristic blasters with attachable effects to help change the future. It is nice to see a new wave of figures arriving this Fall to coincide with the Hasbro Pulse made-to-order '97 Sentinel. This future X-Men will join Emma Frost, Logan, Jubilee, and more for the Marvel Legends Wave 3 release, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with an October 2025 release.

Cable Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Line

"After being reunited with his parents Cyclops and Jean Grey, this orphaned time-traveler soldier decides to stay in the present to protect mutant and humankind from the impending future. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Cable action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."





"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate hands, 2 blasters, and 2 weapon FX. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

