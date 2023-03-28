Exclusive Masters of the Universe Skeletor & Screeech 2-Pack Revealed Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

Plenty of new and exclusive Masters of the Universe: Origins figures set are on the way. We have already seen the He-Man vs. Snake Men 4-Pack Bundle as well as the Skeleton Warriors with glow in the dark features. However, that was not all as Skeletor is back, and his faithful bird Screeech joins him for this exclusive Two-Pack. Screeech is Skeletor's falcon that has been used to attack He-Man and the other warriors of Eternia. This dynamic duo is back ad up to no good with this exclusive and deluxe release. Masters of the Universe Skeletor will feature a new deco as well as his Havoc Staff and Power Sword. Screeech on the other hand, comes with a perch and a missile attachment. The force of evil has never looked so good, and the Masters of the Universe: Origins Skeletor & Screech Exclusive Two-Pack is priced at $29.99. Eternia will be in trouble in June 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Skeletor & Screech Are Together Again with Mattel

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.5 inches tall (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Up to 16 points of articulation

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Skeletor figure Havoc staff Power Sword

Screeech figure Harness Stand

