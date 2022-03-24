Exclusive TMNT Best of Leonardo Loyal Subjects Figure Arrives

It is time for some Turtle Power as The Loyal Subject debuts their new Walmart Exclusive figure. Coming to us as part of the BST AXN line, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with a new bundle set. The TMNT Leader Leonardo is ready to take on Shredder all by himself with a 5 inch tall figure with 31 points of articulation. Leo will come with two katanas, a sewer grate, three pairs of hands, and a secondary head. The TMNT Bundle will also feature window packaging with a classic design, and a special comic book. The 100 page IDW comic will feature the best of TMNT Leonardo, and all be a sweet set to open or keep sealed. The Walmart Exclusive TMNT Best of Leonardo Comic Book Bundle is priced a $29.96. The set is expected to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live for the Walmart Con here.

"This BST AXN Comic Book bundle features an exclusive collection of comics starring the leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo, alongside an exclusive figure based on his original appearance from the TMNT comics. Leo (as he's regularly and affectionately referred to) is dedicated, disciplined, and selfless. He's a perfectionist with strong moral, and righteous resolve. Leonardo is a natural leader. His measured attitude, and moral compass makes him fit, a dependable warrior and pupil to Master Splinter. Leonardo's weapon of choice; Twin Katana Swords."

THE COLLECTOR'S LEONARDO: This BST AXN bundle includes a collection of the ultimate stories featuring Leonardo, a must have for any TMNT collector!

COLLECTOR PACKAGING: Unique collector's box is secured with garage door flap for a great display piece, in or out of the box!

1:15 SCALE: At 5 inches tall, BST AXN figures allow for ultimate poseability, collectability and display!

31 POINTS OF ARTICULATION: Unmatched articulation featuring double jointed knees & elbows, bicep & thigh swivels, ab crunch, and ankle ball joints

MAKE THEM YOUR OWN: Pose your way with included twin katanas, manhole cover, 3 head sculpts, and multiple hand gestures

BEAUTIFUL CRAFTSMANSHIP: Features crips paint and clean sculpt details, making this figure the collectors' choice!