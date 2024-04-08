Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: ant man, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts Giant-Man & Wasp (Classic) Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Get those Pam Particles ready as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Marvel Legend 2-Pack that is also a companion set for Giant-Man Haslab

The Avengers are assembling as Hasbro has surprised Marvel fans with a brand new Marvel Legends 2-Pack. This new multipack was announced alongside an update from the Marvel Legends team for the upcoming Giant-Man HasLab. It appears that backers and Marvel Legends fans can now bring home a 6" version of that Hank Pym. That is right, Giant-Man and the Wasp are ready for action with this nicely detailed Marvel Comics Classic 2-Pack set. Hank will come with a new unmasked head sculpt, a masked head sculpt, a fabric lab cat, beakers, and a mini Avengers Quintet. Janet Van Dyke, on the other hand, will also feature a masked and unmasked head sculpt and a data pad. Each figure is beautifully crafted, capturing a classic era of Marvel Comics while continuing to celebrate the Avengers 60th Anniversary collection. This set is perfect to enhance your upcoming Giant-Man HasLab and will be a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive release. Marvel Legends collectors will be able to secure theirs tomorrow (April 8) at 1 P EST for $49.99.

Marvel Legends Hank Pym (Giant-Man) & Janet Van Dyne (Wasp)

"Take your Marvel collection to epic new heights with the Marvel Legends Series Hank Pym (Giant-Man) & Janet Van Dyne (Wasp) multipack! Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Tales to Astonish, these figures have comics-inspired design and deco featuring their classic red Avengers costumes and removable wings for Wasp, plus 11 accessories to bring the comics to life on your shelf, including an alternate head and hands for each figure, removable lab jacket, lab equipment, and miniature Quinjet! Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse beginning tomorrow, April 9th, at 1:00 PM ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and 2:00 PM ET for all fans!"

