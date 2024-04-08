Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: ant man, hasbro, Marvel Legends
Hasbro Debuts Giant-Man & Wasp (Classic) Marvel Legends 2-Pack
Get those Pam Particles ready as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Marvel Legend 2-Pack that is also a companion set for Giant-Man Haslab
The Avengers are assembling as Hasbro has surprised Marvel fans with a brand new Marvel Legends 2-Pack. This new multipack was announced alongside an update from the Marvel Legends team for the upcoming Giant-Man HasLab. It appears that backers and Marvel Legends fans can now bring home a 6" version of that Hank Pym. That is right, Giant-Man and the Wasp are ready for action with this nicely detailed Marvel Comics Classic 2-Pack set. Hank will come with a new unmasked head sculpt, a masked head sculpt, a fabric lab cat, beakers, and a mini Avengers Quintet. Janet Van Dyke, on the other hand, will also feature a masked and unmasked head sculpt and a data pad. Each figure is beautifully crafted, capturing a classic era of Marvel Comics while continuing to celebrate the Avengers 60th Anniversary collection. This set is perfect to enhance your upcoming Giant-Man HasLab and will be a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive release. Marvel Legends collectors will be able to secure theirs tomorrow (April 8) at 1 P EST for $49.99.