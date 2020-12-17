Heavy Metal Taarna and Avis Get Collectibles From Executive Replicas

Executive Replicas gives us our one-way ticket to midnight, call it, Heavy Metal. The cult classic 1981 animated film Heavy Metal is back once again as Executive Replicas teams up with Loosecollector Collectibles to unveil the new Taarna and Avis Deluxe 1/12 figure set. The set will feature the iconic lead of the film Taarna who will stand 6 inches tall and will have roughly 26 points of articulation. Her busty form is back with her provocative outfit and will come equipped with a sword, sheath, and a secondary set of hands. This special Heavy Metal set will also include the first-ever action figure appearance of Avis. Her high flying ally is by her side, and Taarna can even be equipped to the creatures back. Avis, you'll have roughly 5 points of articulation, which will be just enough for Heavy Metal fans to pose this dynamic duo in a variety of ways.

The Heavy Metal film and magazine has its own cult following, while it featured more adult content for comics and magazines at the time. Since then, the film and these characters are fan-favorites, and this figure is dedicated to those fans. They are beautifully detailed, and it captures the essence of Heavy Metal perfectly. It is nice to see that Avis finally gets its very own action figure, and it's even better than Taarna can ride on it. The Heavy Metal Taarna and Avis Deluxe 1/12 Scale Figure Box Set is priced at $99.99. She is expected to fly into battle in July 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.

"TAARNA, Heavy Metal's flagship character comes to life as an all-new, super-posable action figure from Executive Replicas and world-famous, LooseCollector Collectibles! TAARNA comes in 6-inch scale, with 26 functional points of articulation for maximum pose-ability and features 4 accessories: a removable scabbard, two extra hands, and her fearsome golden sword. Also packaged in this set is her gigantic ally, Avis, with 5 points of articulation and a super-detailed sculpt. This is the first-ever Avis action figure! Taarna can mount this imposing flying beast and swoop into glorious battle! This awesome set comes in a collector-friendly display packaging with window, so they can be unboxed, enjoyed and returned for display."