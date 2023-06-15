Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boxlunch, disney, Lilo & Stitch

Experiment 626 Escapes to BoxLunch for New Lilo & Stitch Collection

BoxLunch is going all in this summer as they prepare for yet another release with 626 Day showing their love for all things Lilo & Stitch

Everyone has a holiday these days, including everyone's favorite intergalactic escapee, Experiment 626! The beloved animated Disney film Lilo & Stitch is a true work of art, and it looks like a live-action remake is in the works. While the track record of these live-action films can be questionable, you can not mess with good ole reliable. BoxLunch is celebrating all things Lilo & Stitch and Experiment 626 for 626 Day with a brand new collection. This fan-favorite holiday is packed with tons of apparel and collectibles to show off your love for the adorable alien-turned-pet. Some highlights consist of a sweet Racing Jacket, sweatpants, button-ups, an adorable Lilo cardigan, Stitch Ramen Bowl, and the Stitch Pineapple LoungeFly and Mug are too cute to put down. Bring home these and much more right now at BoxLunch online here as well as in-store. Do not wait and snag up teh right Lilo & Stitch outfit to help celebrate 626 Day in style! Ohana Means Family.

BoxLunch Celebrates 626 Day with New Lilo & Stitch Collection

"626 Day honors everyone's favorite intergalactic escapee: Experiment 626, A.K.A Stitch! BoxLunch is celebrating the fan-favorite holiday 626 Day, June 26th, by partnering with Disney for a curated collection featuring home goods, apparel, bags, and accessories featuring the adorable alien-turned-pet."

"BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers' themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!