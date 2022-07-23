Star Wars Retro Collection Multipack #2 Debuts from Hasbro at SDCC

Hasbro is continuing the trend of re-releases, and this time, we are traveling back to 1977. The Star Wars Retro Collection line continues, giving the return of the classic Kenner figures. We have already seen quite of these Retro Collection figures arrive as well as Prototype versions. It was not long ago that Hasbro revealed a special multipack featuring the original six figures with Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and a Stormtrooper. Well, a new Star Wars: A New Hope Retro multipack is coming finishing the set with C-3PO, R2-D2, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Death Star Commander, Jawa, and a Tusken Raider.

Each figure will be card backed, will feature its retro accessories, and will be loaded together in one set. If you love Star Wars Kenner figures, these are for you, giving you new sealed figures to display behind your classic vintage figures that you know you already have. The Star Wars: A New Hope Retro Collection Multipack #2 is set for a Spring 2023 release with a $69.99 price tag. Pre-order info is unknown at the time, but I would expect it will be a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive like the previous release.

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE COLLECTIBLE MULTIPACK – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: Spring 2023). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE multipack features six figures, including C-3PO, R2-D2, Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi, a Death Squad Commander, Jawa and a Tusken Raider inspired by their appearances in A NEW HOPE."

"With the planet-destroying power of the Death Star, the Empire looks to cement its grip on the galaxy. Meanwhile, farm boy Luke Skywalker rises to face his destiny. Fans and collectors can display these 3.75 inch scale figures, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 6 figures and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories."