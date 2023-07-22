Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, marvel, thor, x-men

Explore the Marvel Universe with New Statues from Diamond Select Toys

Your growing comic collection is about to get some meaty new releases as Diamond Select Toys unveiled new Marvel Comics statues

Bring home the Marvel Comics universe with Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd with new statues. An impressive set of new statues have arrived, featuring some pretty powerful superheroes and villains from all over. Up first is the arrival of Beta Ray Bill, who is limited to 3,000 pieces, will stand 12" tall, and showcases the god on the ruins of the Rainbow Bridge. The power of Beta Ray can not be contained, and this statue is loaded with detail that Thor fans will appreciate. Then Magneto comes to life from Diamond Select Toys, they debut a new PVC statue that is packed with detail and shows the Master of Magnetism in action.

Marvel fans are already getting two impressive statues already, but the fun does not end there as Gentle Giant takes fans back to the MCU. Coming to life from WandaVision, Vision is back with a new 1,000 piece limited edition bust. Last but not least, Laura Kinney, aka X-23 has arrived as the All-New Wolverine. Coming in at 3,000 pieces, X-23 is suited up in her new X-Suit and stands 6" tall. All three statues are set to arrive in October 2023, and pre-orders are live for X-23 (here), Magneto (here), Beta Ray Bill (here), and Vision (here).

MARVEL COMIC X-23 BUST

"Like father, like clone! The all-new Wolverine gets an all-new bust in the 1/7 scale mini-bust line from DST! Laura Kinney, a.k.a. X-23, wears her new comic-based Wolverine costume and flashes her twin claws in this beautiful new 6-inch-tall sculpture, atop an X-Men logo base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

MARVEL DISNEY+ WANDAVISION VISION BUST

"Vision online! The Avengers' resident synthezoid is now the newest 1/6 scale movie-inspired mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on his appearance in the Wandavision TV series, this realistic 1/6 scale mini-bust stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box. Designed by Chris Sears, sculpted by Joe Menna!"

MARVEL GALLERY COMIC MAGNETO PVC STATUE

"The 1990s are alive and well in the Marvel Gallery Diorama line from DST! Inspired by his '90s appearance, this 10-inch sculpture of Erik "Magnus" Lehnsherr is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications, including translucent energy effects that catch the light. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Varner Studios!"

Beta Ray Bill Premier Collection Statue

"For Asgard! The alien warrior known as Beta Ray Bill has arrived, in his classic costume, as the newest Premier Collection statue from DST! This 1/7 scale statue stands approximately 12 inches tall and featured detailed sculpting and paint applications atop a sculpted base depicting the shattered ruins of the Rainbow Bridge, Bifrost. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"

