Ezra Bridger Returns with New Star Wars: Ahsoka Black Series Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including Ezra Bridger

Trapped in Peridea, Ezra survives among the Noti after his battle with Thrawn.

The figure features Ezra's bearded look and a new blue lightsaber.

Fans can pre-order the figure now for $24.99, launching in Summer 2025.

The rescue of Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Ahsoka marked a pivotal moment for fans as it brought closure to his long absence since Star Wars: Rebels. Trapped in another galaxy after his self-sacrificial battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra was eventually found by Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano. He was transported to a distant galaxy and stranded in the distant world of Peridea, with no way to return home. Despite years of isolation and being hunted by Thrawn, this Jedi is a survivor and hid among the native Noti creatures for safe harbor. This version of Ezra has now been brought to life as Hasbro reveals their latest Star Wars: The Black Series figure from the events of Ahsoka.

This seasoned Ezra shows off his bearded look with his homemade outfit and will come equipped with his new blue lightsaber. This was a design that needed to get made, and Hasbro surely took their time to craft one up, and it would be expected that a 3.75" Vintage Collection release will arrive in the future, too. Rebels and Ahsoka fans can already pre-order of these new Ezra figures for $24.99, on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Ezra Bridger (Peridea)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2025) Exiled to another galaxy after the final Battle of Lothal, Ezra Bridger is rescued by his friend Sabine Wren on the ancient world of Peridea. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6- inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Ezra Bridger (Peridea) from AHSOKA. Comes with his signature Lightsaber™. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

