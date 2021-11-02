Funko Reveals TMNT Comic Book Deco Pops with 6 Chases!

Funko drops so many Pops Vinyls that it is honestly hard to keep up, but now and then, something crazy is announced. One of the newest waves that are on the way comes to us for the original run of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The turtles are back and are returning to their original appearances with their red ninja bands making their weapons the only way to distinguish them apart. Funko has really outdone themselves this time with a very special set of PX Exclusive TMNT Pops that features not one Chase Variant but six! Six Pops are included in the set of TMNT Pops with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo as well as Casey Jones and Shredder. Each character will have a Black & White Chase variant, with all six having the normal 1:6 Chase Variant ratio.

Getting one chase is hard enough, but getting six is just near impossible, so it is crazy to see the whole wave TMNT comic book Pops with each featuring a Chase. These Chase designs are nicely done as they even pay more tribute to Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles original run. Al of these Pops have simple designs but it's the paint and the deco that makes them stand out making them a nice new addition o nay TMNT fans collection. Pre-orders are already live right here and be on the lookout for some bundle sales out there, giving fans all 6 TMNT Pops and some offering a Chase Bundle. Expected to release in February 2022, fans will also be able to pre-order them at their local comic book store, so take advantage of that if needed. Whether you have an original #1 or a #1 (4th Print), these Pops will make an excellent addition and sewer lair or party van.