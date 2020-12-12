Super Mario and Yoshi Team Up Once Again with First 4 Figures

Super Mario and Yoshi are back again as First 4 Figures reopens pre-orders for their recent statue. This statue will be quite limited as they are keeping their original edition sizes, but both Exclusive and Definitive Editions are back up on the table. Super Mario and Yoshi are teaming up for another spectacular adventure, this time as they are on a Mario level themed display base. Both characters are beautifully crafted, giving them the iconic curves and color that these Nintendo icons are quite known for. As mentioned previously, there will be two different versions available, with the Exclusive Edition adding a Yoshi egg to the statue. The Definitive Edition will also get the egg and swap out the display base for a larger diorama base adding flowers and a flag post. The flowers on this edition will be interchangeable, as well as the flag allowing collectors to switch between Mario and Bowser logos. If you are a Super Mario fan, then this will be the statute you want in your gaming collection. It is beautifully detailed, stands 19 inches tall, and brings your favorite Nintendo characters to life right out of the screen.

The Super Mario and Yoshi statue from a First 4 Figures will be limited, so act fast. The one pictured below is the Definitive Edition, which is priced at $674.99, while the Exclusive Edition, which has fewer features, is priced at $524.99. Both Super Mario and Yoshi statues can be found already up for pre-order and located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other very unique video game statues also available from the First 4 Figures to really level up your collection.

"First 4 Figures is proud to present the highly anticipated Super Mario – Mario and Yoshi statue. Yoshi is known as Mario's trusted companion throughout the plumber's adventures to rescue Princess Peach and foil the evil plans of the menacing Bowser. Yoshi was initially meant to be a type of Koopa, but eventually evolved into the design we all know and love today. The shell was converted into a saddle for Mario to mount on and was given a more dinosaur-esque sketch to differentiate the two species."

"Apart from Mario's abilities to shoot fireballs using the Fire Flower and time-limited invulnerability using the Super Star, the tandem is better able to defeat their opponents with the help of Yoshi's unique powers. Yoshi can swallow his enemies whole using his hyper-extended tongue and gain special abilities depending on the ingested opponent, or lay them into eggs which can either serve as projectiles or hatch into power-up items for Mario, depending on the video game title."

Super Mario – Mario and Yoshi DEFINITIVE edition comes with the following:-

Super Mario – Mario and Yoshi RESIN statue

A large magnetized environmental base inspired from the theme and style from the Super Mario games

Three interchangeable flowers

Mario Checkpoint flag with embedded magnets

Bowser Checkpoint flag with embedded magnets

Yoshi Egg with embedded magnets (base from Exclusive edition is not included)

A highly detailed base in which Mario and Yoshi stands on

Authentication Card