First 4 Figures Gets Explosive with New My Hero Academia Bakugo Statue

The world of My Hero Academia is coming to life as First 4 Figures debuts their latest statue as the a member of Class 1A has arrived

Get ready for an explosive new statue to your growing collection of the hit anime series My Hero Academia. Featuring a very powerful Quirk, Katsuki Bakugo has arrived at First 4 Figures with a brand new statue of the UA Class 1-A hero. Standing 9.3 inches tall, this PVC painted statue features the short-tempered hero using his explosive quirk featuring his hero costume with grenadier gauntlets. LED elements that showcase his explosive quirk will be featured in the statue and can be displayed in static and animated effects. A lot of detail was put into this My Hero Academia statue, which has a fun, dynamic base that really brings Bakugo to life. First 4 Figures has Great Explosion Murder God Dynamite priced at $139.99 with a Q4 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online. Be on the lookout for some of the other My Hero statues from F4F to complete your anime display with Izuku Midoriya and All Might.

First 4 Heroes My Hero Academia Statue

"Katsuki Bakugo, the deuteragonist of My Hero Academia, is known for his explosive personality and short temper, qualities reflected in his Quirk that generates explosions on the palms of his hands. Despite his brash exterior, he harbors an unwavering determination to become the number one hero."

"The statue intricately captures Bakugo's character, evident in his menacing grin and aggressive posture. Every detail of Bakugo's attire, from the grenadier bracers to the improvised grenades and knee pads, has been meticulously replicated. The dynamic pose vividly depicts how Bakugo employs the propulsive power of his Explosion Quirk to launch himself into the air, soaring at remarkable speeds. The base reflects the entrance gate to U.A. High School with its blue color, white line, and bright yellow logo."

My Hero Academia – Katsuki Bakugo PVC (Exclusive Edition) includes:

My Hero Academia – Katsuki Bakugo PVC painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the My Hero Academia art style

Two (2) LED functions for the explosion effect (static and animated)

